NEW YORK Dec 30 The Federal Reserve plans to
purchase about $40 billion in longer-dated federal government
debt in 18 operations next month, the New York Fed said on
Monday, reflecting the U.S. central bank's decision to trim its
support for the economy.
In what came as a surprise to some investors, earlier this
month the Fed decided to cut its bond-buying program, known as
quantitative easing, by $10 billion to $75 billion per month. It
reduced purchases of both Treasuries and mortgage bonds by $5
billion each.
The Fed cited a stronger job market and economic growth in
its landmark decision, which amounts to the beginning of the end
of the largest monetary policy experiment ever.
The New York Fed, which carries out monetary policy in
financial markets, will pare purchases broadly across a spectrum
of securities maturing between 2018 and 2043, according to the
plan.
To recover from the recession, the central bank has held
interest rates near zero since late 2008 to spur growth and
hiring. It also has quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to
around $4 trillion through three rounds of massive bond
purchases aimed at holding down longer-term borrowing costs.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is scheduled to step down on
Jan. 31, told reporters after the Dec. 18 decision that this
gradual rate of reductions would likely be maintained over the
course of 2014.
Nearly all economists polled by Reuters now expect the Fed
to continue to pare its bond-buying throughout 2014, until it is
completely wound down before the start of 2015.