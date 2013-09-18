WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer on Wednesday urged President Barack Obama to nominate
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen as the next chief of the
U.S. central bank.
Speaking at a news conference, Schumer, a New York Democrat
who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, said that he had
previously supported either Yellen or former White House adviser
Larry Summers to succeed Ben Bernanke as the head of the U.S.
central bank next year.
Now that Summers has dropped out, "I think the president
should choose Yellen," he said.