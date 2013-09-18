WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer on Wednesday urged President Barack Obama to nominate
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen as the next chief of the
U.S. central bank.
Speaking at a news conference, Schumer, a New York Democrat
who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, said that he had
previously supported either Yellen or former White House adviser
Lawrence Summers to succeed Ben Bernanke as the head of the U.S.
central bank next year.
Now that Summers has dropped out, "I think the president
should choose Yellen," he said.
Besides serving on the Senate Banking Committee, which would
review whoever Obama nominates for the top Fed job, Schumer also
is the third-ranking Senate Democrat.
His remarks, prompted by a reporter's question, could be one
more nudge to the White House to pick Yellen, who would be the
first woman to hold the Fed chairman job.
Since Summers' withdrawal amid deep opposition from Senate
Democrats, there has been speculation that Obama could turn to
others who have been seen as long-shot candidates, such as
former Fed vice chairmen Donald Kohn and Roger Ferguson.