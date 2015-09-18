MADRID, Sept 18 Bank of Spain Governor Luis
Maria Linde said on Friday that the decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep key interest rates unchanged on Thursday was
motivated by a slight weakening in the global economy.
"It seems to me what has motivated them to wait is clearly
that the global economy has weakened a little ... the latest
data is somewhat worse than expected," Linde said on the
sidelines of a conference in Madrid.
The U.S. Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a
bow to worries about the global economy, financial market
volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the
possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Tomas Cobos)