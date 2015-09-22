NEW YORK, Sept 22 At least one group of
speculative investors threw caution to the wind last week and
bet big that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not end its
near-zero interest rate policy.
Even as economists and market prognosticators were almost
evenly divided over whether the Fed would raise borrowing costs
for the first time in nearly a decade, the latest data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that hedge funds and
other large speculators ratcheted up bullish positions in
interest rate futures markets.
Those positions would have profited handsomely from the
Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged for now due to an
uncertain outlook about the global economy.
On Sept. 15, speculators' bullish or long positions in
federal funds futures exceeded their bearish or short positions
by 27,560 contracts.
A week earlier, speculators held more shorts than longs in
fed funds futures by 65,313 contracts.
This was the first time since January 2013 that speculators
were "net long" fed funds futures, which gauge market
expectations on the overnight interbank lending rate the Fed
targets.
The swing in speculative bets was the largest ever at 92,873
contracts in one week.
Speculators also piled bullish bets in Eurodollar futures
two days before the Fed decided against raising interest rates
which San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Fox News on
Sunday was a "close call."
Their net longs in Eurodollar grew by 359,436 contracts to
415,295, the highest level since the week of May 3.
The sizable jump in net longs in Eurodollar futures
foreshadowed a dramatic drop in short-dated U.S. Treasury yields
following the Fed's decision to stand pat.
The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes fell
almost 11 basis points to 0.702 percent, which was its steepest
single-day drop since December 2010, according to Reuters data.
