By Howard Schneider and Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 The Federal Reserve and major
banks are at odds over whether conditions in the U.S. bond
market are deteriorating or merely in a temporary state of flux
as investors adapt to new rules, with policymakers and lenders
disagreeing over even basic metrics to assess the problem.
Over the last week a majority of the Fed's five governors
have spoken out on the issue, saying they aren't convinced that
markets for U.S. Treasury bonds are facing the liquidity
problems that some investors have warned could become a source
of financial instability.
"There is relatively little evidence of any deterioration in
day-to-day liquidity," Fed board member Lael Brainard said in a
prepared text at a financial conference in Austria on Wednesday,
joining Fed governors Jerome Powell and Daniel Tarullo in
expressing doubts about the depth or significance of any changes
in Treasury and other bond markets. "Anecdotes of diminished
liquidity abound, statistical evidence is harder to come by."
And, apparently, to agree on.
Brainard in her remarks said traditional measures of market
liquidity, such as the spread between the prices asked by buyers
and sellers, "are generally no higher than they were
pre-crisis."
Bank credit officers surveyed by the Fed had the opposite
view, saying that bid-ask spreads and other market metrics
pointed to a loss of liquidity in a key part of the financial
system.
"Over four-fifths of respondents characterized current
liquidity and market functioning...as having deteriorated over
the past five years," the Fed said in its survey of credit
officers at 21 major banks released on Wednesday.
The gap between the Fed and the investment industry over
bond market conditions is part of an ongoing dispute over the
impact of the Dodd-Frank and other regulations that were passed
in the wake of the financial crisis.
Officials at banks, hedge funds and other financial
institutions have argued that, by discouraging risk and limiting
what banks can do, the regulations have inadvertently
discouraged trading in U.S. Treasury bonds - a staple security
whose easy exchange helps the global financial system function.
"The effect of regulations (is that banks') ability to take
positions the way they used to ... (is) no longer possible,"
said Eric Gross, a credit strategist at Barclays.
They point to events like the wild swings in bond prices
last fall, the difficulty of executing large trades and other
factors as evidence that the market is not as deep and smoothly
functioning as before the financial crisis.
Fed officials acknowledge the anecdotal evidence to that
effect and agree it could cause trouble in times of financial
stress if investors cannot freely buy and sell safe haven
securities at other than fire-sale prices.
But they also note alternative explanations - that investors
have changed their preferences or that more large pension funds
and other institutional players are holding their inventories of
bonds and decreasing the supply that is for sale.
Brainard said it may all be part of a "transitional" phase
as banks, investors and other institutions become accustomed to
a market that may function differently than it did in the past
but would, on the whole, be safer and more stable. Powell last
week said a new "equilibrium" was likely emerging, and "it is
not obvious to me that it is a worse equilibrium than we had."
But Gross at Barclays said that the transition was not
without difficulties for fund managers, who each had to have
their own plans to manage their daily positions.
