BOSTON Oct 2 The question of whether the
Federal Reserve should adjust interest rates to deflate risky
financial market bubbles split some top Fed policymakers on
Friday, suggesting the controversial idea is re-emerging as the
U.S. central bank approaches an historic policy tightening.
Giving the central bank an effective third mandate - beyond
its formal objectives for inflation and employment - has won
more adherents since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which some
blame in part on too-easy monetary policy in the preceding years
that allowed risks to take root.
As the Fed approaches its first rate hike in nearly a
decade, one reason to act sooner than later is to head off any
brewing instabilities in risky corners of financial markets such
as leveraged loans, high-yield debt and even automobile lending.
So far the Fed's approach has been to use financial
regulations and supervision of banks and other firms - so-called
macroprudential tools - to head off any emerging risks. Monetary
policy has focused on achieving the goals of 2-percent inflation
and maximum stable employment.
But Fed officials discuss financial stability quite
frequently in their meetings and those discussions already do
influence policy decisions, according to a paper co-authored by
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.
"There are reasons to believe that financial stability
should be an explicit consideration of monetary policymakers,"
concluded the paper, published Friday at a Boston Fed conference
attended by central bankers from around the world.
Rosengren, among the dovish Fed officials who prefers to
keep rates low to boost employment, called the research "an
initial foray into this area ... but it does capture I think the
way we seem to behave."
The paper was based on the number of times Fed officials
mentioned terms related to financial stability in policy
meetings from 1987 through 2009, which is the latest year for
which transcripts are available.
References spiked in the late-1990s technology bubble and
again in the recent crisis, it found, with for example "stock
market" referenced 1,210 times in that time frame, "bust" 982
times, "volatility" 853 times, and "froth" 30 times.
Concerns about possible bubbles in the financial system have
increasingly come to the foreground as policymakers consider
when to begin raising rates after nearly seven years near zero,
with Fed Chair Janet Yellen and most others predicting the move
will happen later this year.
Yellen and others have publicly worried that keeping
borrowing costs too low for too long can fuel too much
risk-taking by investors and possibly destabilize the economy.
However Narayana Kocherlakota, another dove and the head of
the Minneapolis Fed, came out strongly against adding the goal
of stabilizing the financial system to the U.S. central bank's
list of duties, saying that doing so would add to existing
public uncertainty over the Fed's existing two goals.
"Adding a financial stability mandate would likely generate
more public uncertainty about policy choices and economic
outcomes," Kocherlakota told the conference in response to the
paper.
The Fed should only be concerned about financial stability
to the extent that it affects its ability to reach its other two
goals, which are enshrined in U.S. law.
The Fed should be clearer about its existing goals, and
should promise to calibrate policy so that it can reach its
inflation goal within two years, he said, adding it would need
to ease - not tighten - policy to reach such a deadline.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, also in Boston,
cautioned that monetary and macroprudential policy discussions
should probably be separated to protect the central bank's
cherished independence.
"If effective monetary policy means taking away the punch
bowl just as the party gets going, then effective financial
stability policy might mean taking away the punch bowl before
the guests have even arrived because the risks to financial
stability build up over time and action likely needs to be taken
earlier in order to be effective," she said.
While the Fed is bound by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law to defend against risks to the financial system as a
whole, it has generally interpreted that to mean directly
supervising banks and other financial institutions, and writing
tougher rules on things like capital standards.
Randall Kroszner, who was a Fed governor during the crisis,
said the central bank is still struggling to figure out its new
role of ensuring financial stability.
"We don't want to have central banks to prevent risk-taking
from occurring," he said. "It's a much trickier issue."
