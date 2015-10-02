* Financial stability issue emerges as U.S. rate hike nears
BOSTON, Oct 2 The question of whether the
Federal Reserve should adjust interest rates to deflate risky
financial market bubbles split some of its top policymakers on
Friday, suggesting the controversial idea is re-emerging as the
U.S. central bank approaches an historic policy tightening.
Giving the central bank an effective third mandate - beyond
its formal objectives for inflation and employment - has won
more adherents since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which some
blame in part on too-easy monetary policy in the preceding years
that allowed risks to take root.
As the Fed approaches its first rate hike in nearly a
decade, which could come this year, one reason to act sooner
than later is to head off any brewing instabilities in risky
corners of financial markets like leveraged loans, high-yield
debt and even automobile lending.
So far the Fed's approach has been to use targeted financial
regulations and supervision of banks and other firms - so-called
macroprudential tools - to head off any emerging risks that
could harm the broader economy. Monetary policy has been
reserved for achieving the goals of 2-percent inflation and
maximum stable employment.
But Fed officials discuss financial stability quite
frequently in their meetings and those discussions already do
influence policy decisions, according to a paper co-authored by
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.
"There are reasons to believe that financial stability
should be an explicit consideration of monetary policymakers,"
concluded the paper, published Friday at a Boston Fed conference
on financial stability that was attended by central bankers from
around the world.
Rosengren, among the dovish Fed officials who prefers to
keep rates low to boost employment, called the research "an
initial foray into this area ... but it does capture I think the
way we seem to behave."
He urged his colleagues to think outside the
inflation-and-employment box, noting that problems like income
inequality, political gridlock, and years of rock-bottom rates
globally seem "much more intractable now."
The paper was based on the number of times Fed officials
mentioned terms related to financial stability in policy
meetings from 1987 through 2009, the latest year for which
transcripts are available. References spiked in the late-1990s
technology bubble and again in the recent crisis, it found, with
for example "stock market" referenced 1,210 times, "bust" 982
times, "volatility" 853 times, and "froth" 30 times.
Concerns have grown about possible bubbles in the financial
system as policymakers consider when to begin raising rates
after nearly seven years near zero, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and most others predicting the move will happen later this year.
Yellen and others have publicly worried that keeping
borrowing costs too low for too long can fuel too much
risk-taking by investors and possibly destabilize the economy.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said it may be left to
monetary policy to bear responsibility for financial stability,
even though interest rates are a blunt tool.
"The limited macroprudential toolkit ... leads me to
conclude that there may be times when adjustments to monetary
policy should be discussed as a means to curb risks to financial
stability," Fischer said.
TRADITIONALISTS
While the Fed is bound by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law to defend against risks to the financial system as a
whole, it has generally interpreted that to mean directly
supervising banks and other financial institutions, and writing
tougher rules on things like capital standards.
The Boston conference, and Rosengren's paper, appeared to
sharpen the divide on the role of interest rates.
Narayana Kocherlakota, another dove and the head of the
Minneapolis Fed, came out strongly against adding the goal of
stabilizing the financial system to the central bank's list of
duties, saying that doing so would add to existing public
uncertainty over the Fed's two main goals, which are enshrined
in U.S. law.
Financial stability should only concern the setting of rates
to the extent that it interferes with hitting inflation and
employment goals, he said.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Donald Kohn, a
former Fed vice chair, sided with Kocherlakota on the
traditional side, with Kohn arguing that interest rates are not
likely to be very effective in tackling build-ups in leverage or
mismatches in liquidity.
Policy changes would need to be quite large to have any
impact, while the costs to inflation and employment "could be
quite large," Kohn said. It would be "pretty adverse for
monetary policy" and should only be used as a "last line of
defense if financial stability is threatened," he added.
Mester cautioned that monetary and macroprudential policy
discussions should probably be separated to protect the central
bank's cherished independence.
"If effective monetary policy means taking away the punch
bowl just as the party gets going, then effective financial
stability policy might mean taking away the punch bowl before
the guests have even arrived because the risks to financial
stability build up over time and action likely needs to be taken
earlier in order to be effective," she said.
The Bank of England has a formal financial stability
mandate, while central banks in several emerging markets
informally tailor their monetary policies to that end.
The U.S. central bank is still struggling to figure out its
new role of ensuring financial stability, said Randall Kroszner,
who was a Fed governor during the crisis.
"We don't want to have central banks to prevent risk-taking
from occurring," he said. "It's a much trickier issue."
