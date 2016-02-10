By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday the U.S. financial system is well-positioned to
weather headwinds and the fall in stock prices may have put the
nation's asset markets on a healthier path.
The S&P 500 stock index has lost about 10 percent since the
central bank raised rates in December. U.S. financial stocks in
particular have been hit amid fears over banks' profitability
and capital strength.
The rout has upset investors, who are reminded of the
financial crisis of 2007-2009 that erased billions of dollars in
household assets and sent the economy into a tailspin.
In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the
Fed said financial vulnerabilities in the United States have
continued to moderate since mid-2015, in part due to regulations
introduced since the financial crisis.
"Regulatory capital and liquidity ratios at large banking
firms are at historically high levels, and the use of short-term
wholesale funding remains low," the Fed said in the report,
which was prepared to coincide with chair Janet Yellen's
appearance before lawmakers.
The Fed said in its report that direct exposures of the
largest U.S. banking firms to the troubled oil sector and to
emerging market economies were "limited," although it
acknowledged that wider stresses could result due to the
globalized nature of modern finance.
In Europe, the euro zones's banking index is facing its
worst weekly losing streak since 1998.
The Fed also noted that the sharp decline in U.S. asset
prices and repricing of debt securities has put valuations on a
healthier plane.
"Overall asset valuation pressures have eased," the Fed said
and some areas of particular concern "have cooled recently,"
noting that risk premiums for below-investment-grade debt have
widened.
Policymakers at the central bank have previously worried
about asset bubbles, even going so far as discussing whether
they needed new tools to deflate them.
One of the upsides of the recent tightening in financial
conditions is that it has pricked such potential bubbles.
Forward price-to-earnings ratios, for example, are now
running closer to their averages of the past 30 years, the Fed
said.
Several Fed policymakers in recent weeks have said they are
waiting to see whether the latest bout of market volatility was
sustained enough to cause them to delay the next interest rate
increase.
Despite volatility, liquidity conditions in corporate bond
markets have deteriorated only slightly, the Fed said in the
report.
