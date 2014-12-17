(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Following is the full text of
the statement released by the Federal Reserve's Federal Open
Market Committee on Wednesday following a two-day meeting:
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee
met in October suggests that economic activity is expanding at a
moderate pace. Labor market conditions improved further, with
solid job gains and a lower unemployment rate. On balance, a
range of labor market indicators suggests that underutilization
of labor resources continues to diminish. Household spending is
rising moderately and business fixed investment is advancing,
while the recovery in the housing sector remains slow. Inflation
has continued to run below the Committee's longer run objective,
partly reflecting declines in energy prices. Market-based
measures of inflation compensation have declined somewhat
further; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation
expectations have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
activity will expand at a moderate pace, with labor market
indicators moving toward levels the Committee judges consistent
with its dual mandate. The Committee sees the risks to
the outlook for economic activity and the labor market as nearly
balanced. The Committee expects inflation to rise gradually
toward 2 percent as the labor market improves further and the
transitory effects of lower energy prices and other factors
dissipate. The Committee continues to monitor inflation
developments closely.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that
the current 0 to 1/4 percent target range for the federal
funds rate remains appropriate. In determining how long to
maintain this target range, the Committee will assess
progress-both realized and expected-toward its objectives of
maximum
employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take
into account a wide range of information, including measures of
labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and
inflation expectations, and readings on financial developments.
Based on its current assessment, the Committee judges that it
can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary
policy. The Committee sees this guidance as consistent with its
previous statement that it likely will be appropriate to
maintain the 0 to 1/4 percent target range for the federal funds
rate for a considerable time following the end of its asset
purchase program in October, especially if projected inflation
continues to run below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run
goal, and provided that longer-term inflation expectations
remain well anchored. However, if incoming information indicates
faster progress toward the Committee's employment and inflation
objectives than the Committee now expects, then increases in the
target range for the federal funds rate are likely to occur
sooner than currently anticipated. Conversely, if progress
proves slower than expected, then increases in the target range
are likely to occur later than currently anticipated.
The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting
principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency
mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed
securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at
auction. This policy, by keeping the Committee's holdings of
longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain
accommodative financial conditions.
When the Committee decides to begin to remove policy
accommodation, it will take a balanced approach consistent with
its longer-run goals of maximum employment and inflation of
2 percent. The Committee currently anticipates that, even after
employment and inflation are near mandate-consistent levels,
economic conditions may, for some time, warrant keeping the
target federal funds rate below levels the Committee views as
normal in the longer run.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L.
Yellen, Chair; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard;
Stanley Fischer; Loretta J. Mester; Jerome H. Powell;
and Daniel K. Tarullo.
Voting against the action were Richard W. Fisher, who
believed that, while the Committee should be patient in
beginning to normalize monetary policy, improvement in the U.S.
economic performance since October has moved forward, further
than the majority of the Committee envisions, the date when it
will likely be appropriate to increase the federal funds rate;
Narayana Kocherlakota, who believed that the Committee's
decision, in the context of ongoing low inflation and falling
market-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations,
created undue downside risk to the credibility of the 2 percent
inflation target; and Charles I. Plosser, who believed that the
statement should not stress the importance of the passage of
time as a key element of its forward guidance and, given the
improvement in economic conditions, should not emphasize the
consistency of the current forward guidance with previous
statements.