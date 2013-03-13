DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it will change the release time of its monetary policy statements to 2 p.m. Eastern (1800 GMT), starting next week.
The move was taken in order to narrow the length of time between the statement's publication and the start of the chairman's quarterly press conferences, which will begin around 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.