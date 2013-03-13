WASHINGTON, March 13 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it will change the release time of its monetary policy
statements to 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) starting next week, narrowing
the time between publication and the start of the Fed chairman's
quarterly news conferences.
The news conference will begin around 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT),
while the Fed's quarterly economic and interest-rate projections
will be published at 2 p.m., the same time as the minutely
scrutinized policy statement.
The U.S. central bank's policy committee meets next Tuesday
and Wednesday. It releases its statements on the second day of
its meetings.
Previously when news conferences were scheduled, the central
bank released the statement at around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time
and the economic projections at 2 p.m., with the news conference
following at 2:15 p.m. At non-news conference meetings, the
statement had been released at roughly 2:15 p.m.
Financial markets were at times turbulent during the lengthy
gap between the statement's publication and the start of the
chairman's news conference. Shortening their wait for
clarification of what the policy decision is designed to achieve
could help dampen volatility.