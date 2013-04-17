By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, April 17 Large U.S. financial firms
still gain some benefit from the perception that their size
makes them too big to fail, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Wednesday.
Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said some progress had been
made in removing the perception that the authorities will bail
out failing Wall Street giants.
But he added more needs to be done, citing stronger credit
ratings for the largest banks.
"This uplift confers a funding subsidy to the largest
financial firms," Stein told an International Monetary Fund
conference.
"Even if bailouts were commonly understood to be a
zero-probability event, the problem of spillovers remains."
Some top Fed officials, like Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, have called on regulators to break up the largest
institutions so that they might be wound down without too much
trouble if they run into trouble.
But Stein said he prefers to let Dodd-Frank financial
reforms, which gives supervisors new authority to resolve large
firms, to run their course.
"I believe that the way to get there is not by abandoning
the current reform agenda, but rather by sticking to its broad
contours and ratcheting up its forcefulness," he said.