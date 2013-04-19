By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19 Regulators should keep
an "open mind" about making banks pay up front for access to
central bank liquidity as part of new rules to ensure that big
firms can withstand severe financial stress, a senior U.S.
Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein, weighing in on the complex
issue of liquidity coverage ratios being worked on by the Basle
banking committee, also said it made no sense to allow unpriced
access to central banks' 'lender of last resort' capacity.
"It is worth keeping an open mind about the more widespread
use of CLF (committed liquidity facility)-like mechanisms," he
told a credit market conference hosted by the Richmond Fed.
"It puts a cap on the cost of liquidity regulation. Such a
safety valve would have a direct economic benefit, in the sense
of preventing the burden of regulation from getting unduly heavy
in any one country," he said.
The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), alongside more bank
capital, is supposed to strengthen financial firms and make them
less vulnerable to the sort of runs that brought down Lehman
Brothers in 2008, at the apex of the global financial crisis.
Stein outlined a series of important points that still
require refinement, including how far a firm's access to central
bank 'lender of last resort' capacity should count toward the
liquidity ratio. He made clear it should not be free.
"It makes no sense to allow unpriced access to the central
bank's LOLR (lender of last resort) capacity to count toward an
LCR requirement," he said.
Under the new rules, banks must ensure they have a buffer of
high-quality liquid assets that can be quickly converted into
cash that can meet 100 percent of their liquidity needs for 30
days. The liquidity ratio will be phased in gradually and only
takes full international effect in January, 2019.
One problem Stein highlighted was a potential shortage of
high-quality assets - typically government bonds - especially if
additional liquidity demand arising from new margin requirements
on derivatives is also included in the global mix.
Some countries, including Australia, have only small
government bond markets thanks to prudent fiscal policies and
light borrowing needs. Australia tackles the problem by offering
its banks a committed liquidity facility, for an upfront fee.
Other countries, including the United States, have no
shortage of government bonds because of the heavy debt issuance
to finance budget deficits.
Stein said U.S. banks had an estimated liquidity coverage
need of $1 trillion, but a Treasury, agency and agency
mortgage-backed securities market of $19 trillion from which to
choose.
However, he saw good arguments for banks in countries that
had ample access to high-quality assets to also allow committed
liquidity facilities to count toward liquidity coverage ratios.
"The recognition that liquidity regulation involves more
uncertainty about costs than capital regulation suggests that
even a policymaker with a very strict attitude toward capital
might find it sensible to be somewhat more moderate and flexible
with respect to liquidity," he said.