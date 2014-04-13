WASHINGTON, April 13 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker on Sunday repeated his controversial assertion that
financial stability should be an aim of U.S. central bank
policymaking.
Jeremy Stein, a Fed governor who is resigning next month,
told an International Monetary Fund forum there is a need "in
principle" to incorporate the aim of financial stability into
monetary policies. Less clear, he said, is how to
"operationally" incorporate it into policy.
Stein has pushed this idea for more than a year. It runs
against the traditional concept of adjusting interest rates to
target inflation and unemployment, and separately, using
regulation and supervision to ensure the financial sector is
stable.
Turning to international financial stability, Stein said:
"We have to be aware of it, we have to monitor it ... this is
where communication is helpful and being attentive is helpful.
"Doing the right thing for the U.S. economy is ultimately
helpful for larger parts of the world," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara; Editing by
Leslie Adler)