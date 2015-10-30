(Repeats ANALYSIS that originally appeared Oct 29, no changes)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 29 Shares in U.S. industrial
companies and exporters may come under pressure through year end
as the prospect of an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve strengthens the dollar and weighs on Corporate America,
analysts said.
Consumer stocks, the best performers on the S&P 500
so far this year, could continue to lead.
With Fed officials making it clear that the central bank is
looking to raise rates by year end, the already strong dollar
could rise even more as investors shift funds to the United
States, taking advantage of rates that are higher than in the
euro zone or Japan, where central banks are loosening policy.
The greenback is on track to close October at its highest in
more than 12 years against the currencies of the major U.S.
trading partners, according to the St. Louis Fed's
trade-weighted dollar index. That raises the possibility that
companies exposed overseas will see a pinch if exports become
pricier.
"You're going to see a very competitive environment, one
which some countries may use currency devaluation as a way to
try to enhance their position," said Bruce McCain, chief
investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.
"For that reason, we don't see any near-term letup in the
pressure that the dollar is likely going to exert on U.S.
exporters."
During the first quarter, while the greenback kept rising
sharply, stocks in the industrial, financial, energy and
utilities sectors posted negative returns. The best S&P 500
sector performers were healthcare and consumer discretionary
names.
Wall Street's recent rebound, however, has been led by these
internationally exposed names, in part because they represented
a better value for investors. As foreign markets rebounded in
October, companies in the top 10 percent in terms of
international revenue in the S&P 500 gained 15 percent,
according to Bespoke Investment Group, a research firm in
Harrison, New York.
That may change if the dollar ventures into territory not
seen in years.
Should the dollar keep pushing higher, it will pressure
large manufacturers who operate overseas. Some, including
General Motors and IBM, have already reported
hits to the bottom line due to currency translation.
In March, the last time the dollar was this strong, United
Technologies' Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said
the company assumed "that we're going to see the euro at parity
with the dollar before the year" and so "we have to make sure
the business is as lean as possible to offset these headwinds
that we can't control."
He pointed to the benefit, weighted heavily to the largest
companies, that an eventual parity would sharply stimulate
consumption in Europe and could help offset the currency
headwind.
A stronger dollar is a headwind "more on the Caterpillar
side of things, where demand for heavy industry that goes with
mining has had the rug pulled out from it," said David Gilmore,
partner at FX Analytics. "If you attach weak global demand to a
higher dollar it is troubling for a lot of manufacturers."
If the dollar rises more, U.S. consumers and
consumer-oriented companies should benefit because some imports
will be cheaper and the strong dollar should keep a lid on
energy prices. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector
hit a record high Thursday.
Exporters will get a two-fold hit to balance sheets in a
strong dollar environment. Their costs, which are in dollars,
will be comparatively higher while their overseas sales will be
weaker when they convert from local currencies.
"Many of the big firms have manufacturing in Europe and the
hit is (only in currency) translation," said Scott Lawson, who
follows industrials as vice president of Dallas-based investment
management firm Westwood Holdings Group.
"But for those that manufacture in the U.S., it's not just
that their sales and profits are translated back into the U.S.
dollar at lower rates, but they face price competition within
foreign markets that is difficult to offset versus the locals."
