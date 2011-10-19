UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 19 Regional Federal Reserve banks' heavy reliance on directors linked to the financial industry can suggest conflicts of interest and the process of excluding officials from certain decisions should be clearer, a congressional study released on Wednesday found.
"While these relationships may not give rise to actual conflicts of interest, they can create the appearance of a conflict," the Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog agency, said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts