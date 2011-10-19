WASHINGTON Oct 19 Regional Federal Reserve banks' heavy reliance on directors linked to the financial industry can suggest conflicts of interest and the process of excluding officials from certain decisions should be clearer, a congressional study released on Wednesday found.

"While these relationships may not give rise to actual conflicts of interest, they can create the appearance of a conflict," the Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog agency, said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)