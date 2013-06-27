By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 27 The White House has
assembled a short list of candidates to succeed Federal Reserve
Bank chairman Ben Bernanke, a source familiar with the process
said, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is running the
search.
Bernanke is expected to leave when his second term ends on
Jan. 31, after an eventful eight years in helping the U.S.
economy recover from the worst recession since the Great
Depression.
President Barack Obama hinted in a television interview this
month that Bernanke would step down, comparing him to longtime
FBI Director Robert Mueller, who agreed to stay two years longer
in the job than he had planned, and is now to leave.
Lew has assembled a short list with the help from several
senior White House officials, the source said, speaking on the
condition of anonymity.
There was no information on who is on the list, although
Janet Yellen, Lawrence Summers and Timothy Geithner are
considered to be likely leading choices.
"We decline to comment on speculation on any personnel
matters until the President has made his decisions and is ready
to announce them," said Amy Brundage, White House spokeswoman.
"The President believes that Chairman Bernanke is a vital
and excellent partner in promoting our economic recovery and he
continues to serve admirably and with distinction during this
important time for our country," she said.