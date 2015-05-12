NEW YORK May 12 Total U.S. household debt edged only slightly higher in the first quarter to a total of $11.85 trillion as mortgages, by far the largest factor, flatlined, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The $24 billion rise in total debt was paltry compared to past gains. But it amounted to the third straight positive quarter, suggesting Americans remain relatively confident about the economic recovery.

The survey also logged improvements in measures of delinquencies, foreclosures and bankruptcies. Student loan balances rose by $32 billion to $1.19 trillion in the January-March period.

Mortgage balances stood at $8.17 trillion, while auto loans were up $13 billion at $968 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)