NEW YORK May 12 Total U.S. household debt edged
only slightly higher in the first quarter to a total of $11.85
trillion as mortgages, by far the largest factor, flatlined,
according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The $24 billion rise in total debt was paltry compared to
past gains. But it amounted to the third straight positive
quarter, suggesting Americans remain relatively confident about
the economic recovery.
The survey also logged improvements in measures of
delinquencies, foreclosures and bankruptcies. Student loan
balances rose by $32 billion to $1.19 trillion in the
January-March period.
Mortgage balances stood at $8.17 trillion, while auto loans
were up $13 billion at $968 billion.
