(Adds quote from Fed January survey, adds background)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. primary dealers on
average saw the highest probability of the first U.S. interest
rate increase in the first half of 2014, according to a January
survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve that was
released on Thursday.
Dealers placed almost as high a probability of the first
interest rate increase in the second half of 2014, while the
probability of such a rate increase before or after 2014 tapered
off, according to the survey.
Primary dealers saw the second quarter of 2014 as the median
for the first rate increase since the central bank cut rates to
near zero in December 2008.
The survey was conducted before the Fed's Jan. 24-25 policy
meeting. At the close of its January meeting, the Fed said it
would likely keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until at
least late 2014. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after the meeting
expressed caution about recent improvements in the economy and
left the door open to further Fed bond buying to boost growth.
The dealers expected 8.7 percent median U.S. unemployment
for 2011, based on a fourth quarter to fourth quarter measure,
then 8.5 percent for 2012 and 8.1 percent for 2013, according to
the survey.
The government said earlier this month the unemployment rate
in January was 8.3 percent.
The January survey is only the second survey the Fed has
made public as part of an effort to increase its transparency.
However, the Fed withholds details as to the specific number of
dealers who responded in any particular way to each question.
There are 21 primary dealers, which are the large financial
institutions that do business directly with the Fed to help
carry out monetary policy and distribute U.S. debt.
The December Fed survey of primary dealers found a 45
percent chance the central bank would begin to hike interest
rates from the current zero to 0.25 percent range only after the
middle of 2014.
The survey results are made public a day after Federal Open
Market Committee meeting minutes are released.
A Reuters poll of primary dealers conducted in early
February found most dealers sticking to their belief the central
bank would undertake another massive stimulus program, likely
this year, in an effort to bolster economic recovery.
"Several dealers also commented on the possibility of
additional asset purchases over the next two years, with some
dealers specifically expecting purchases to be concentrated in
agency MBS securities," the New York Fed said in its January
survey.
The Fed has already completed two rounds of asset purchases,
known as QE1 and QE2, under which it bought a total of $2.3
trillion in mortgage-backed securities and Treasury debt.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)