(Adds details throughout)
By Chris Reese and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, April 4 Wall Street firms authorized
to deal directly with the Federal Reserve nudged their
expectations for the Fed's first interest rate hike further into
the future last month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
revealed on Wednesday.
U.S. primary dealers on average saw the highest probability
of the first U.S. interest rate increase in the second half of
2014, according to a March survey conducted by the New York
Fed.
The responses to the same survey in January showed dealers
expecting the first rate hike in the first half of 2014.
The dealers also moved back their median expectation for the
timing of the Fed's first rate hike.
They saw the third quarter of 2014 as the median for the
first rate increase, compared with the January survey results in
which the second quarter of 2014 was the median expectation.
The survey was conducted before the Fed's March 13 policy
meeting. At the close of that meeting, the Fed said it would
likely keep rates at rock-bottom levels until at least late
2014.
But the statement from the Federal Open Market Committee was
more upbeat about the prospects for the U.S. economy and Wall
Street viewed it as a negative for the likelihood of more easing
measures by the Fed.
Treasury securities sold off after the FOMC statement,
bringing the benchmark 10-year yield back above 2
percent and eventually sending it to six-month highs.
While dealers' expectations for the first rate hike moved
slightly farther out, their forecasts for the unemployment rate
revealed some of the opposite sentiment. In January, the median
forecast for the 2012 unemployment rate on a fourth quarter to
fourth quarter measure was 8.5 percent. By the March survey, it
had fallen to 8 percent.
The dealers expected 7.6 percent for 2013 compared with
January's median of 8.1 percent, and 7 percent for 2014,
according to the survey.
The government said last month the unemployment rate was 8.3
percent in February. The U.S. Labor Department will release the
unemployment report for March on Friday.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)