Nov 20 Wall Street dealers expect the Federal
Reserve to start raising U.S. interest rates next June, but so
slowly that the rate would still be below 3 percent in the first
half of 2017, they told the New York Fed in a survey released on
Thursday.
The survey was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, just ahead
of the Fed's month-end policy-setting meeting. September's
survey had showed dealers expected a first rate rise between the
second and third quarters of 2015, and for rates to rise at a
slightly steeper pace, to hit 3 percent in the first half of
2017.
The Fed has kept benchmark rates near zero since December
2008.
The survey also showed dealers expressed concerns about a
cap on the Fed's reverse repurchase facility, one of the new
tools it will use to put a floor under rates when it starts to
raise them.
The cap, set in September at $300 billion daily, could
"compromise the facility's effectiveness in providing a floor
under short-term interest rates," some dealers told the Fed.
