April 9 U.S. primary dealers now expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising rates in September, rather than in June, according to the New York Fed's latest regular survey.

The survey, taken as U.S. central bankers prepared for their March 17-18 policy-setting meeting and published Thursday, also found that economists at the top banks see a receding chance that the Fed will need to reverse course soon after it begins to raise interest rates.

Dealers saw a 17 percent chance that short-term interest rates would be back near zero within two years of the so-called liftoff, according to their median response. That was down from a 20 percent chance seen in the last survey, taken in January.

The central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 to combat the recession and boost the slow U.S. recovery. It removed in March a promise to be "patient" as it considers a rate hike, a move Fed Chair Janet Yellen said meant the central bank would decide on a meeting-by-meeting basis when to hike rates, based on incoming economic data.

Fed officials recently have described chances of a June rate hike as still possible, although receding based on weak economic data.

A Reuters poll following the Fed's March decision also showed dealers focusing on September as the most likely timing of a first rate hike.

Most Fed officials expect a rate hike to take place in 2015. (Graphic: here) (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)