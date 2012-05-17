NEW YORK May 17 U.S. primary dealers saw asset purchases as the most likely policy tool the Federal Reserve would use to give the economy another boost, according to a survey done last month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveyed the banks before the central bank last met to decide policy on April 24-25, and released the results on Thursday.

The survey asked dealers to rate the likelihood that the Fed would take certain actions to ease policy, including increasing the duration of maturities on the bonds it holds and changing the date of a forecast for when interest rates will first rise.

The dealers' median response was a 45-percent probability the Fed would buy more securities within one year. A 20-percent chance was given to increasing durations, known as "Twist," and a 30-percent chance was given to changing the rates guidance, according to the survey. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)