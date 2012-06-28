WASHINGTON, June 28 The Treasury Department
trimmed its backing for loans made in the wake of the 2007-2009
financial crisis under a Federal Reserve emergency facility as
credit outstanding in the program dwindles, the Fed said on
Thursday.
The Treasury will reduce its credit protection for the Term
Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or TALF, to $1.4 billion
from $4.3 billion, the Fed said. The Treasury and the Fed have
agreed this reduction is appropriate, the central bank added in
a statement.
The government launched TALF in March 2009 to thaw frozen
asset-backed securities markets, which, when functioning
properly, provide a ready flow of funds for a range of household
and business borrowing.
Initially, the Fed was authorized to lend up to $200 billion
under TALF, with $20 billion in credit protection from the
Treasury to be drawn if needed from the government's Troubled
Asset Relief Program, which was used to bail out the nation's
banks during financial crisis.
Fed lending under the program reached $71 billion at its
peak, which went to investors in highly rated asset-backed
securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. When the
program closed in June 2010, it had $43 billion in loans
outstanding with maturities of three to five years, the Fed
said.
At that time, the Fed agreed to a reduction in credit
protection to $4.3 billion.
As of June 20, only $5.3 billion in loans outstanding under
the program.
"Borrowers have continued to repay their loans early at a
rapid pace, in part because interest rates on TALF loans were
designed to be higher than market rates in more-normal
conditions," the Fed said.
The program has experienced no losses and officials said
they believe it is highly unlikely they will need to tap the
Treasury's credit protection funds.
