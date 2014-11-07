(Adds Fed governor's comment from question and answer session)
CHICAGO Nov 7 Tailoring supervision for smaller
banks is a logical next step for regulatory reform, a top
Federal Reserve official said on Friday, as pressure builds for
regulators to ease off rules banks say are burdensome.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said the Fed already takes a
tiered approach to bank regulation, but that it could more
clearly differentiate supervision of large financial
institutions from that of smaller, community banks.
"An explicit and sustained tailoring of regulation and
supervision for community banks not only seems reasonable, it
seems an important and logical next step in financial regulatory
reform," Tarullo said in remarks prepared for delivery at a
conference at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.
Tarullo, the Fed's point person for bank supervision and
regulation, proposed raising the cutoff to $1 billion from $500
million for the size of banks subject to looser rules on
debt-financed acquisitions.
Doing so would require making a small amendment to the Wall
Street reform act passed after the financial crisis, he said,
adding that "most members of Congress" probably did not intend
to restrain the Fed from lifting that limit.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago, with writing by Michael
Flaherty in Washington; editing by Tim Ahmann and Matthew Lewis)