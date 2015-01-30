(Adds details from speech on capital buffers, asset managers,
clearinghouses)
By Michael Flaherty and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The Federal Reserve plans to
propose a rule that applies minimum margin requirements to
certain forms of securities financing deals, in a move aimed at
reining in the shadow banking industry, a top Fed official said
on Friday.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the central bank's chief
overseer of its bank regulation, said the Fed aims to take a
margin requirement rule passed last year by the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), a global group of regulators, and apply
it to the United States.
Tarullo, in prepared remarks at a regulation industry event,
said asset managers and clearing houses, too, require more
attention from regulators, given the risks these financial
entities carry.
"There is a risk that in periods of stress, investor
redemptions could exhaust available liquidity. Under some
circumstances, a fund might respond by rapidly selling assets,"
a move that could impact other holders of similar assets, he
said.
Tarullo's remarks come as the Fed ramps up its crisis
prevention measures. It formed a new board committee last year
too look into how the central bank can improve efforts to
deflate market bubbles before they pop.
He said the FSB's rule should be applied to all major
financial markets, given how these financing transactions move
across borders.
Fed officials have been increasingly concerned over the past
year about the shadow banking industry, comprising hedge funds
and other types of non-bank lenders, and the risks it poses to
financial stability.
"We will welcome comments on this proposal when, as I
expect, the Federal Reserve issues a notice of proposed
rulemaking to implement it domestically, probably by using the
Federal Reserve's authority under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 to supplement our prudential regulatory authorities,"
Tarullo said.
The Fed's sharpening of its crisis-prevention measures,
known in central banking terms as macroprudential tools, is a
controversial subject, with opponents arguing the Fed should
stick to its role of guiding monetary policy.
There were risks tied to asset managers as well, said
Tarullo, speaking at an event sponsored by the U.S. Office of
Financial Research and the government's financial stability
council.
Regulators needed to pay more attention to clearing houses,
which stand between buyers and sellers of financial instruments
such as derivatives, he said.
"There is little question that more attention must be paid
to strengthening stress testing, recovery strategies, and
resolution plans."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Andrea Ricci and Bernadette Baum)