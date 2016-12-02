BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. banking regulators must defend tough rules governing Wall Street and resist efforts to dilute regulations that might prevent a future financial crisis, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Friday.
"It is critical that we not forget our still quite recent history," Tarullo told a meeting of financial market researchers in Washington, referring to the 2008 housing bust that pushed global financial markets to near-collapse.
Some financial rules may be due a review, he said, "but in considering these and other changes, we will not weaken the essential elements of the existing regime that guard against another financial crisis."
For the past seven years, Tarullo has played a key role in toughening banking regulations as the most senior rule-writing official at the U.S. central bank.
President-elect Donald Trump has said his administration will grow the economy by rolling back many such rules, including elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. Earlier this week, Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, told CNBC that the legislation was too complicated and cut back on lending.
Tarullo said Friday's meeting in Washington offered "a good moment to caution against backsliding on the considerable progress that has been made."
In the same speech, Tarullo said the Fed would soon outline how the nation's largest banks will be required to hold more debt-to-equity investments as a cushion against a future crisis.
The rule, which would govern a bank's 'total loss-absorbing capacity,' will come "in the very near term," he said. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Paul Simao)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Apple Inc's new legal assault on Qualcomm in the United States and China reflects its conclusion that regulators are unlikely to put an end to what it considers the chip maker's unfair business practices, analysts said.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.