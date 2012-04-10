* Tarullo says some firms need "significant" improvement
* Says Fed will tweak stress tests next year
* MetLife, Citi, Ally, SunTrust fell short in 2012 test
(Adds Dimon quote, Bair capital push)
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 10 Large U.S. banks did well
under a Federal Reserve stress test completed earlier this year,
but some banks still have a significant amount of work to do to
improve the amount and quality of their capital, Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo said on Tuesday.
"There appears to be room for improvement at virtually every
firm, and at some firms the amount of work needed is still
significant," Tarullo said in remarks prepared for a conference
in Chicago.
"This will remain a major focus of supervisory efforts, in
next year's capital review, and more generally."
The Fed uses the annual stress tests to give the markets and
regulators a window into the health of the U.S. banking
industry. They are also used to determine if individual banks
are strong enough to reduce their capital buffers through such
moves as boosting stock dividends.
The tests apply to banks with more than $50 billion in
assets and in March the Fed released the results for the 19
largest banks.
Tarullo's comments suggest the Fed has no plans to pull back
on its push to get financial giants to meet tougher capital
standards, even though the recent stress tests results were
viewed by analysts and other observers as a sign of how far the
industry has recovered sin c e the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Tarullo did not comment on which banks need to improve their
balance sheets, but MetLife Inc, the largest life
insurer in the United States, and Citigroup Inc, the
nation's third-largest bank, were among just four of 19 banks
that were not deemed strong enough to give capital back to
shareholders.
Ally Financial and SunTrust Banks Inc also failed to
meet that standard, which applied hypothetical worst-case
economic scenarios through the end of 2013.
The push by the Fed and foreign regulators to force big
banks to boost their capital - or how much they are funded by
equity as opposed to debt - has been a source of tension with
the industry.
Many bankers argue that the standards being applied go too
far and will inhibit their ability to lend. Some executives have
pointed to the U.S. stress test results as evidence that many
Wall Street giants are already well capitalized.
"We deeply believe in stress testing, and we even think that
a severe stress test like this, properly calibrated, is
appropriate," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said last
week in a letter to investors. "But we also know - as the real
stress test after Lehman's (2008) collapse and the recent severe
Fed stress test make eminently clear - we have plenty of
capital."
Advocates of strong capitalization, such as former Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair, are pushing the Fed
to dismiss the industry's complaints as self-serving and are
encouraging the central bank to use new rules required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law to further boost capital
standards.
TEST CHANGES
Tarullo said the Fed plans to make some changes to how it
administers the annual stress tests starting with the 2013
edition.
For instance, the Fed's decision on whether a bank can
increase its stock dividends will now go into effect in the
second quarter instead of the first quarter, Tarullo said.
The Fed will also provide more time for running the tests,
but Tarullo did not give a precise time frame. Last year the Fed
announced the criteria for the exercise in November and banks
had to submit their information to the Fed by Jan. 9.
Tarullo acknowledged that the tests need improvement as
well. He said the Fed plans to create an advisory group of
academics and experts to consider changes to the annual
regulatory bank physical.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)