NEW YORK, April 3 The Federal Reserve's point
person on financial regulation said on Wednesday that plans to
tighten oversight of foreign banks in the United States are
crucial for financial security and pose no threat to global
banking reform.
"I understand that banks sometimes don't like to have to
increase their capital, but that is something we've required of
banks in the United states," said Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo
said during an interview with CNBC TV.
"The proposal to the foreign banking organizations is an
effort to respond to the financial vulnerabilities that they
could pose for us, and which in turn would pose vulnerabilities
for the world."
Tarullo's plan would force foreign banks to group all their
subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same
capital standards as U.S. holding companies.