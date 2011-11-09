* Banks complain dividends could be interrupted each year

* Tarullo says final rule will address this concern (Recasts; adds comments on capital plans)

By Dave Clarke and David Henry

Nov 9 The Federal Reserve plans to give large banks the flexibility to continue paying dividends during regulatory reviews of their financial health, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Wednesday.

The issue is whether banks would have to suspend dividend payments or stock buybacks for about a quarter each year during the Fed's annual tests of whether banks have enough capital to withstand financial shocks.

Banks have lobbied the Fed to change a proposal released in June so that they can continue with dividend and buyback programs until they are told to scale them back.

Tarullo said on Wednesday the banking regulator plans to address this concern in a final rule that the bank is "close to issuing."

"I expect that the final rule would, among other things, respond to the concern of some firms that the timing of the first capital planning process did not provide for appropriate capital distributions in the first quarter of the succeeding calendar year," Tarullo, a Fed board governor, told a conference hosted by The Clearing House, a lobbying group that represents banks such as JPMorgan Chase ( JPM.N ), Bank of America ( BAC.N ) and Citigroup ( C.N ).

In response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Fed now conducts annual tests to determine if large banks have enough capital cushions to weather a severe financial downturn.

Banks are expected to submit information to the Fed in January and will probably be informed in March as to whether they can boost dividends or whether they have to take steps to improve their respective capital positions.

The annual tests, the first of which was conducted earlier this year, have become a source of tension between the industry and the Fed.

The banks and Fed have wrestled over how much of their earnings banks should be allowed to pass on to investors and how much they should hold in an effort to make the financial system more stable.

Large banks are eager to both boost their dividend payments and buy back their stocks at depressed prices. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H25N]

However, Tarullo again on Wednesday emphasized that the Fed will be cautious in giving banks this green light.

"We will be comfortable with proposed capital distributions only when we are convinced they are consistent with a bank holding company readily and without difficulty meeting the new capital requirements as they come into effect," Tarullo said.

He also reiterated that the Fed will not force banks to raise external capital more quickly than the timing specified in the Basel III capital accords, but it will be vigilant in ensuring compliance.

"While the Federal Reserve intends to ensure that firms are on a steady path to full Basel III compliance, we do not intend to require firms to raise external capital or reduce their risk-weighted assets in order to meet any target earlier than at the time specified in the Basel III transition schedule," he said in his speech.

The Basel rules, which have to be implemented by each signatory country by 2015, will force banks to hold top-quality capital equivalent to 7 percent of risk-bearing assets -- more than triple current standards -- to better withstand economic downturns and financial shocks.