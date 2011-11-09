* Banks complain dividends could be interrupted each year
* Tarullo says final rule will address this concern
Nov 9 The Federal Reserve plans to give large
banks the flexibility to continue paying dividends during
regulatory reviews of their financial health, Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo said on Wednesday.
The issue is whether banks would have to suspend dividend
payments or stock buybacks for about a quarter each year during
the Fed's annual tests of whether banks have enough capital to
withstand financial shocks.
Banks have lobbied the Fed to change a proposal released in
June so that they can continue with dividend and buyback
programs until they are told to scale them back.
Tarullo said on Wednesday the banking regulator plans to
address this concern in a final rule that the bank is "close to
issuing."
"I expect that the final rule would, among other things,
respond to the concern of some firms that the timing of the
first capital planning process did not provide for appropriate
capital distributions in the first quarter of the succeeding
calendar year," Tarullo, a Fed board governor, told a
conference hosted by The Clearing House, a lobbying group that
represents banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Bank of
America (BAC.N) and Citigroup (C.N).
In response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Fed now
conducts annual tests to determine if large banks have enough
capital cushions to weather a severe financial downturn.
Banks are expected to submit information to the Fed in
January and will probably be informed in March as to whether
they can boost dividends or whether they have to take steps to
improve their respective capital positions.
The annual tests, the first of which was conducted earlier
this year, have become a source of tension between the industry
and the Fed.
The banks and Fed have wrestled over how much of their
earnings banks should be allowed to pass on to investors and
how much they should hold in an effort to make the financial
system more stable.
Large banks are eager to both boost their dividend payments
and buy back their stocks at depressed prices. For details, see
However, Tarullo again on Wednesday emphasized that the Fed
will be cautious in giving banks this green light.
"We will be comfortable with proposed capital distributions
only when we are convinced they are consistent with a bank
holding company readily and without difficulty meeting the new
capital requirements as they come into effect," Tarullo said.
He also reiterated that the Fed will not force banks to
raise external capital more quickly than the timing specified
in the Basel III capital accords, but it will be vigilant in
ensuring compliance.
"While the Federal Reserve intends to ensure that firms are
on a steady path to full Basel III compliance, we do not intend
to require firms to raise external capital or reduce their
risk-weighted assets in order to meet any target earlier than
at the time specified in the Basel III transition schedule," he
said in his speech.
The Basel rules, which have to be implemented by each
signatory country by 2015, will force banks to hold top-quality
capital equivalent to 7 percent of risk-bearing assets -- more
than triple current standards -- to better withstand economic
downturns and financial shocks.