NEW YORK Oct 20 The Federal Reserve should
consider buying more mortgage bonds to support a fragile
economic recovery and a downtrodden housing sector, Fed Board
Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.
In his first speech explicitly on the economic outlook
since joining office in 2009, Tarullo, who tends to focus
primarily on regulation, argued vehemently that more should be
done to address the country's jobless crisis.
Because the ongoing rut in housing is so central to the
recession and the anemic nature of the subsequent expansion,
the Fed should refocus its efforts on housing, he said.
"I believe we should move back up toward the top of the
list of options the large-scale purchase of additional
mortgage-backed securities," Tarullo said in text prepared for
deliver at a conference at Columbia University. "There is need,
and ample room, for additional measures to increase aggregate
demand in the near to medium term, particularly in light of the
limited upside risks to inflation over the medium term."
The Fed's earlier interventions in the mortgage bond
market, which totaled a whopping $1.25 trillion, were
controversial, with some top policy makers saying they were
leery of engaging in what potentially constituted allocating
credit to a specific sector of the economy. Tarullo downplayed
such concerns, arguing that putting the economic expansion on a
more solid footing was the more pressing issue.
"Housing continues to hang like an albatross around the
necks of homeowners and the economy as a whole," he said.
He suggested lawmakers should also be thinking about ways
to stimulate growth, but said Fed actions should be independent
of fiscal policy considerations.
"I certainly do not disagree that well-conceived policies
by other parts of the government could produce gains in
employment, investment, and spending. But the absence of such
policies cannot be an excuse for the Federal Reserve to ignore
its own statutory mandate," he said, referring to the central
bank's dual mandate for price stability and maximum sustainable
employment.
Despite the Fed's extraordinary efforts to stimulate the
economy through highly accommodative monetary policy, the U.S.
economy grew less than 1 percent in the first half of the year.
Unemployment has remained stuck at 9.1 percent for several
months, and Tarullo argued that even that startling figure
understates the sorry state of affairs.
"Nearly 30 million Americans ... are officially unemployed,
out of the labor force but wanting jobs, or involuntarily
working only part time," Tarullo said.
The notion that U.S. unemployment was permanently higher
due to "structural" issues is misguided, he said, saying that
less than a quarter of the recent spike in joblessness can be
accounted for by such factors as skills mismatches and
difficulties in relocating.
(Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Writing by Pedro Nicolaci da
Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler)