Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo did not address monetary policy or the state of the U.S. economy in the text of a speech prepared for delivery on Tuesday.
Tarullo, who last week launched a plan to tighten capital rules for foreign banks, discussed research into regulatory reform at a conference on how a global overhaul of the rules is changing the shape of the financial landscape.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.