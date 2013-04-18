BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
WASHINGTON, April 18 Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday that U.S. banks were in better shape now than prior to the financial crisis but he remained worried by the vulnerability of the very big firms to reliance on fickle market liquidity.
"My concern in particular is the intersection of 'too big to fail' with very large institutions, with very large wholesale funding markets that are subject to runs, and eventually then to liquidity freezes," he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.