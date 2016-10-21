NEW YORK Oct 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
introduce more measures to test big banks' capital and liquidity
levels are strong enough to safeguard the financial system, the
Fed point person on regulation said on Friday.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo nodded to a new research effort
within the U.S. central bank to possibly reinforce its regular
"stress tests" of large financial firms seen to pose a risk to
the economy in the event of failure.
Beyond the Fed's existing demands for bank capital
requirements and resolution plans called "living wills," Tarullo
said "others may be forthcoming as a result of the research
program the Federal Reserve is launching to consider the
potential for additional explicitly macroprudential features in
capital and liquidity stress testing."
Tarullo, who did not comment on monetary policy in his
speech text, referenced the work last month.
Speaking at Columbia Law School, the top Fed regulator
acknowledged it was "a little challenging" determining whether
more or fewer regulations were needed in the wake of the
landmark 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation, which was the U.S.
response to the financial crisis.
The Fed, he said, must closely monitor firms looking to
dodge requirements for capital and liquidity, which were raised
after the crisis. "My own sense is that the greatest risks to
financial stability lie in activities with vulnerability to
funding runs and asset fire sales," Tarullo said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)