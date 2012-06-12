WASHINGTON, June 12 A top Federal Reserve
official on Tuesday renewed a call for tighter rules governing
the so-called shadow banking system, in which financial firms
exchange large amounts of cash, to prevent a repeat of the panic
that provoked the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo did not comment on the outlook
for the economy or monetary policy in the speech, which covered
similar ground to remarks he made last month.
Tarullo said that despite financial reforms, the shadow
banking system has the potential to destabilize the broader
financial system.
"The shadow banking system ... has only been obliquely
addressed, despite the fact that the most acute phase of the
crisis was precipitated by a run on that system," Tarullo said
in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference organized by
the San Francisco Fed in San Francisco.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)