Nov 7 Tailoring supervision for smaller banks is a logical next step for regulatory reform, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, as pressure builds for regulators to ease off rules banks say are burdensome.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said the Fed already takes a tiered approach to bank regulation, but that it could more clearly differentiate supervision of large financial institutions from that of smaller, community banks.

"An explicit and sustained tailoring of regulation and supervision for community banks not only seems reasonable, it seems an important and logical next step in financial regulatory reform," Tarullo said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.

Tarullo, the Fed's point person for bank supervision and regulation, proposed raising the cutoff to $1 billion from $500 million for the size of banks subject to looser rules on debt-financed acquisitions.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Tim Ahmann)