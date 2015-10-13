Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
WASHINGTON Oct 13 Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Tuesday he doesn't expect the economy will be ready for an interest rate hike this year.
"Right now my expectation is, given where I think the economy would go, I wouldn't expect it would be appropriate to raise rates," he said when asked in an interview with broadcaster CNBC if rates should rise this year. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
WASHINGTON, April 6 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he backed bringing back the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that would revamp Wall Street banks by splitting their consumer-lending businesses from their investment arms.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.