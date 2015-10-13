WASHINGTON Oct 13 Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Tuesday he doesn't expect the economy will be ready for an interest rate hike this year.

"Right now my expectation is, given where I think the economy would go, I wouldn't expect it would be appropriate to raise rates," he said when asked in an interview with broadcaster CNBC if rates should rise this year. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)