NEW YORK, June 4 Economic data so far in the
second quarter fail to show the kind of U.S. recovery that was
evident in the data last year in the same period, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Thursday.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said that transitory factors
contributed to the negative U.S. gross domestic product reading
for the first quarter, but that he is not convinced the economy
has shaken out its struggles just yet.
Tarullo, speaking on a panel at the Institute of
International Finance event here, said the kind of progress the
U.S. economy saw last year after a dismal first quarter was not
yet present in the data. This repeated a view voiced by several
Fed officials recently who cited the uncertain economic outlook
ahead of the Fed's upcoming policy setting meeting.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)