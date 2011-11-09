NEW YORK Nov 9 Consistent enforcement of new
bank capital standards by government regulators around the
world is vital to the safety of the global financial system,
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said on
Wednesday.
If some countries allow banks to operate with more risk
than the rules intend, bad actors will grow at the expense of
good firms and could spawn crises that cross borders, Tarullo
said.
Tarullo said he has been urging bank regulators around the
world to make sure their banks use equally robust measurements
of risk that will go into calculations of required capital to
be imposed under the new Basel III regime covering regulations
on banks.
"There is growing consensus on this point," he said. "We
have an interest in promoting sound, prudential policies around
the world," Tarullo said.
His comments came in response a question after a speech at
a meeting of the Clearing House Association, an industry
group.
Members of the association, including JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, have warned that U.S.
banks could be put at a disadvantage by the new Basel III rules
if international competitors skirt their intentions.
In the past, U.S. bank executives have complained that
regulators in other countries are not as strict with banks
under their oversight.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)