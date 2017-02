NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy action has a limited scope, but it could be helpful "on the margin", Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.

The Fed at its September meeting said it would replace $400 billion of short-term securities in its portfolio with longer-term ones to push longer-term interest rates lower in order to stimulate the economy.

"It's by definition a limited tool," Tarullo said in response to an audience question following a speech at Columbia Universtiy. (Editing by Leslie Adler)