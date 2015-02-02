NEW YORK Feb 2 The Federal Reserve said on
Monday it planned to hold three weekly operations that offer
banks the chance to deposit money with the central bank for 21
days in a bid to test its readiness when it decides to raise
interest rates.
The term deposit facility is one of the tools the Fed has
said it will use to reduce cash in the banking system to achieve
its interest rate target.
The latest series of TDF operations will be conducted on
Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, the Fed said in statement.
The operations will offer 21-day, floating-rate deposits
with the maximum individual award amount set at $20 billion, and
the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate on excess
reserves plus a fixed spread of 3 basis points.
The interest rate the Fed currently pay banks on its excess
reserves is currently 25 basis points.
The previous set of TDF operations were held in October to
December with the last one worth a record $402.153 billion in
seven-day deposits.
