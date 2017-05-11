WASHINGTON May 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said it would hold a test operation of its so-called term deposit facility on May 18, offering to pay a floating rate on seven-day deposits of up to $1 billion per institution.

The Fed said it planned to conduct one similar test operation of the term-deposit facility per quarter in 2017.

The test operation in May would have an early withdrawal feature, the Fed said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)