NEW YORK Nov 6 The Federal Reserve will offer seven-day term deposits at an interest rate of 0.27 percent to banks at a test auction on Monday, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. central bank awarded $262.102 billion of term deposits, a record amount, to 66 banks which received an interest rate of 0.26 percent.

The Fed has ramped up testing of its term deposit facility (TDF) after the 2008 financial crisis to help policymakers drain cash from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary policy.

On Sept. 4, the Fed said it plans to conduct a series of eight seven-day TDF operations starting in October. These tests will have an early withdrawal feature in which banks can enter the TDF and pull the money out before the maturity date if they pay a charge.

In the first four operations, there is a $20 billion cap per bank and the interest rate paid on the deposit is set at 0.26 percent. In the next four operations, the interest rate paid will rise "in small steps" but it will not go above 0.30 percent.

The TDF conducted on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 will be adjusted to avoid settlement or maturity falling on a federal holiday.

The TDF held on Nov. 17 will have a six-day maturity and settle on Thursday Nov. 20 and mature on Wednesday Nov. 26.

On Nov. 24, the TDF will have an eight-day maturity, settling on Wednesday Nov. 26 and maturing on Thursday Dec 4.