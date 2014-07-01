NEW YORK, July 1 The Federal Reserve awarded a
record amount of seven-day term deposits to banks at an auction
held on Monday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank allotted $124.9 billion of them to 58
banks which will receive an interest rate of 0.29 percent.
This compared with the $92.4 billion in deposits awarded a
week earlier to 46 banks which received an interest rate of 0.28
percent.
The Fed has ramped up testing of its term deposit facility
after the 2008 financial crisis to help policy-makers drain cash
from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary
policy.
On Monday, the Fed issued a record $339.5 billion of
fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 97 banks, money
market funds and mortgage finance agencies to whom it will pay
an overnight rate of 0.05 percent.
These reverse repos are another tool for the Fed to drain
money from the banking system.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)