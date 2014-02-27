Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's opening remarks on the U.S. economy as prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee are identical to the prepared testimony she delivered to a House of Representatives panel earlier this month.
Yellen is set to testify to the Senate committee at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.