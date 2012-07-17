BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
WASHINGTON, July 17 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was set to repeat on Wednesday to a House of Representatives' panel remarks on the economy and monetary policy that he delivered to a Senate committee on Tuesday.
A copy of the testimony as prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee was posted to committee's Web site and, outside of a brief introduction, appeared identical to the prepared remarks Bernanke delivered on Tuesday. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
