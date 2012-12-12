Dec 12 U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers pushed into new territory on Wednesday, adopting thresholds for inflation and joblessness to better signal when interest-rates might rise.

Near zero interest rates are likely to be appropriate at least as long as the unemployment rate stays above 6.5 percent and inflation one or two years ahead is projected to be no more than 2.5 percent, the Fed said in a statement after its two-day meeting. It had previously said to expect low rates through at least mid-2015.

Eleven of 12 Fed voters backed that formulation, with just one dissent.

But when Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans first publicly urged using such benchmarks more than a year ago, he was the one who was alone.

Below is a brief look at how the idea of adopting thresholds moved from margin to center since then.

- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans (2013 voter), in London in September 2011, called for Fed policymakers to promise low rates until the unemployment rate falls to 7.5 percent or even 7 percent, as long as medium-term inflation stays below 3 percent. He soon settled on an unemployment guideline of 7 percent, which he stuck to through November of this year.

- Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota (2014 voter) in September 2012 became the second top Fed official to publicly support thresholds, citing Evans as a seminal influence. He said he would prefer to keep interest rates low until the jobless rate reaches 5.5 percent or less, as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.25 percent.

- San Francisco Fed President John Williams (2012 voter) in October pitched keeping rates low until unemployment fell somewhat below 7 percent, as long as inflation did not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent. In subsequent interviews, Williams backed off from that idea, saying it would be "hard to get right." He voted with the majority in December's policy decision to adopt thresholds.

- Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren (2013 voter) on Nov. 1, said he supports buying assets until the unemployment rate falls below 7.25 percent, and keeping interest rates low until it falls to 6.5 percent, as long as inflationary pressures remain muted.

- Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen (permanent voter) in mid-November said she is "strongly supportive" of the threshold approach, without providing any specific figures herself.

- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke (permanent voter) in late November said the Fed is looking "very carefully" at thresholds, saying "it does have the advantage that it would help to distinguish between our anticipation for how the economy is going to evolve, and how we will react to those conditions."

- Chicago Fed's Evans on Dec. 1 tweaked his preferred thresholds, picking the same bound for unemployment, 6.5 percent, as Rosengren, and the same safeguard for inflation, 2.5 percent, as Williams.

- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard (2013 voter), who previously said thresholds could rob the Fed of flexibility, said on Dec. 3 that he is ready to support the adoption of thresholds if the Fed can address his concerns. Chief among his worries is that the move would represent a return to the discredited policy of trying to target unemployment.

To be sure, thresholds were not without controversy.

- Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker (2012 voter) voted against the decision to adopt thresholds.

- Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser (2014 voter) on Nov. 15 said thresholds for inflation and unemployment could cause confusion, but he favored a "systematic approach" to policy - where the Fed outlines how it would respond to various economic developments, and then follows through - to replace the Fed's calendar-date guidance on low rates.

- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher (2014 voter) has called for limits on asset purchases and has called thresholds a "bad idea" because the Fed cannot directly influence the unemployment rate. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Neil Stempleman, Andrew Hay and Maureen Bavdek)