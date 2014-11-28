NEW YORK Nov 28 The Federal Reserve's latest
market proposal could help it smoothly raise interest rates and
bring far more banks into direct contact with the U.S. central
bank in a way that another tool, unveiled last year, could not.
Analysts have applauded a draft Fed idea to offer lenders
segregated cash accounts to be used as collateral for
transactions with private investors. Such accounts could be an
"additional supplementary tool" as the central bank returns to a
more normal policy stance, according to minutes of the Fed's
Oct. 28-29 policy meeting, which were released last week.
The move would increase competition for funds in the
short-term overnight market as smaller domestic banks would have
far more access to the Fed's offered rate on excess reserves,
analysts said. It could also help stabilize the financial system
when demand surges for liquid funds.
"If left in place over the long term, segregated central
bank cash accounts could radically remake the ways in which
liquidity services are provided to the public," wrote Wrightson
ICAP Chief Economist Lou Crandall.
While Crandall estimated the program could eventually expand
to "several trillion dollars" in balances, UBS economists said
it would be $400-$550 billion in earlier stages.
The brief, surprise mention of segregated accounts in the
minutes suggests that the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase
facility, a fixed-rate full-allotment tool known as "ON RRP"
that has been tested since last year, could again be relegated
in the Fed's toolbox.
Fed officials once telegraphed ON RRP, also meant to mop up
excess reserves, as the primary tool for keeping a floor under
rates when the time comes to tighten policy. But earlier this
year the Fed said the rate it pays on excess reserves (IOER)
would be the "primary" tool. It is unclear how important
segregated accounts would be, if implemented.
Central bankers want as much control over market rates as
possible when they raise the key federal funds rate from near
zero, where it has been since late 2008. The worry is that the
trillions of dollars in newly created bank reserves could
complicate that tightening. But adding segregated accounts could
boost the supply of quality money-market instruments, lifting
borrowing costs.
Simon Potter, head of the New York Fed's market operations,
mentioned at the meeting possible next steps to investigate any
issues with carrying out the program, the minutes said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Richard Chang)