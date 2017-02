WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates two or three times this year, two top Fed officials said on Tuesday.

At a joint appearance in Washington, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said that he still assumes there will be two to three rate hikes this year.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams agreed that "seems reasonable."

